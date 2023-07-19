City Taking Applications For Three Special Prosecutor Jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is taking applications for three special prosecuting jobs meant to crack down on violent crime in the Capitol City.

The special prosecutors would work in the office of the U.S. Attorney but would be paid by the city. They will have the authority to file federal charges against repeat violent offenders who commit violent crimes, such as murder.

U.S. Attorney Zach Myers said that the help would be welcome for both Indianapolis city leaders and his office.

“We know in law enforcement that there are a lot of cases that we would like to bring, federally, that we are unable to do today surely because of resources,’ Myers said.

The Indianapolis City-County Council last week approved $225,000 to fund three special assistant U.S. attorney positions. The attorneys would work for the city, but focus solely on bringing federal charges in crimes involving guns.

The program has the support of Rev. Charles Harrison, who heads up the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

“If you focus on violent crimes and not nonviolent crimes, I think you’re going to focus on just a small percentage of the people who are causing the problem,” he said to WISH-TV. “We need to get those individuals off the street and not allow them to terrorize these neighborhoods.”

Anyone who lives in Marion County and has a law degree and three years of litigation experience can apply for the prosecuting jobs.