Prosecutors File New Charges Against Suspect in Murder of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors in Madison County have filed additional charges against the man accused of killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz last summer.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, of Anderson, was already charged with murder, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors on Thursday added charges of attempted obstruction of justice, cocaine possession, and possession of marijuana, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

Investigators say Boards got out of his car during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, and fired at least three dozen rounds from a high-powered rifle at Shahnavaz, fatally wounding him.

Shahnavaz, 24, died after being flown via medical helicopter to Indianapolis. A coroner’s report said Shahnavaz was hit by more than 30 rounds and died from gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Boards was arrested later that day after a police chase that ended on Interstate 69 near the 106th Street interchange in Fishers.

A probable cause affidavit says Boards had a handgun in his possession and police located a “black rifle with a high-capacity magazine” in the driver’s seat of his car.

The Madison County prosecutor’s Office is seeking the death penalty. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said last August that he would not accept a plea deal and planned to take the case to a jury.

Boards is scheduled to appear in court next week.