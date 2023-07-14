INDIANAPOLIS–Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Indiana next week.

She will be speaking at the national conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. That is scheduled for July 18 through July 23 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Delta Sigma Theta is one of the historically Black Greek-lettered organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, called “The Divine Nine.” Harris herself is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is a Divine Nine sorority.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend the conference. The sorority has more than 1,000 chapters worldwide.

The last time Harris was in Indiana was last summer. She spoke to lawmakers about abortion access during the state’s special legislative session.