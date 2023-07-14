Listen Live
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Indiana Next Week

Published on July 14, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Source: (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS–Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Indiana next week.

She will be speaking at the national conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. That is scheduled for July 18 through July 23 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Delta Sigma Theta is one of the historically Black Greek-lettered organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, called “The Divine Nine.” Harris herself is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is a Divine Nine sorority.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend the conference. The sorority has more than 1,000 chapters worldwide.

The last time Harris was in Indiana was last summer. She spoke to lawmakers about abortion access during the state’s special legislative session.

 

 

