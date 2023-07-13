Man Found Dead in Car on Indy’s East Side, Car Had Mexico Plates

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Villa Avenue around 6:30 Thursday morning. The man was unresponsive, sitting inside of a car in a back alley. He had been shot multiple times.

“Right now, what we do know is that we believe this occurred sometime during the night,” says IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook in a Thursday media scrum, “IEMS had responded and pronounced the person deceased at the scene.”

Police are trying to identify the man, but they don’t have much to go on. So far, all they have is the car and the plates.

The man was found inside of a silver Ford Focus with a Chihuahua, Mexico license plate.

If you know anything, give IMPD or Crime Stoppers a call.