Karine Jean-Pierre on Affirmative Action

Karine Jean-Pierre went on MSNBC and said the Supreme Court removed “important constitutional rights,” with their affirmative action ruling.
“This is really, really important and I know the American people are really tracking this, as they should be. Dobbs’ decision, that was something that was decided on a year ago. Really took away the freedoms from women. I think about abortion, I think about reproductive rights.” Jean-Pierre continued, “And that was unprecedented. Now you fast-forward to what we saw last week, affirmative action. Again, taking away important constitutional rights that have been in place for a long time,” Jean-Pierre said.
Just because something has been in place for a long time does not mean that it was right. The Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in college admissions as a violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause in their ruling on June 29. This ruling has upset a lot of democrats and has ended the use of affirmative action in college admission processes.
In Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion, he wrote, “Or a benefit to a student whose heritage or culture motivated him or her to assume a leadership role or attain a particular goal must be tied to that student’s unique ability to contribute to the university. In other words, the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race.”
It is cut and dry. Students must now be judged based on their experiences as a person, not on the basis of their race. Affirmative action should no longer have an impact on who colleges admit.
To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Jean-Pierre’s comments on the affirmative action decision, click the link below.
