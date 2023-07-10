Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he’s been locked up in Florida.
Sources with knowledge of the incident say it happened on Sunday and involved just one other inmate.
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes when he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
The Savannah Bananas Bring "Banana Ball" to Indianapolis
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night
-
Broad Ripple Village Association sends letter to Mayor asking to make Broad Ripple Avenue a Gun Free Zone