Indianapolis City Council is Wasting Their Time

The Indianapolis City County Council is wasting their time by passing bills that will have no impact on people in Marion County.

Governments wasting time happens at all levels. Here on the local level in Indianapolis, the City County Council is in the process of passing an ordinance they cannot enforce.

The Indianapolis City-County Council will vote Monday on a gun control ordinance that critics say is “unenforceable.”

The proposal, which was cleared by a council in June, would raise the age requirement to buy a gun in Marion County from 18 to 21, and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns with revolving cylinders.

If the council passes the ordinance, it cannot be enforced. Indiana has a state law that prevents local governments from regulating the sale and use of guns in their jurisdictions.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, defended the ridiculous proposal saying, ““We’re not protesting anything. We’re putting in place ordinances that I think speak loudly about what leadership in Indianapolis would like to see the Indiana General Assembly will allow us to do.”

He is right. They are not protesting anything. They are wasting the time of the citizens of Indianapolis and Marion County. Instead of paying attention to and working on the issues they can control; they are focused on something outside of their control.

Why does the Indianapolis City County Council and Mayor Hogsett work on road conditions? Why do they not focus on having more police officers out and about to prevent crimes?

To hear more about the absurdity of the ordinance from Tony Katz’s fill in, click the link below.