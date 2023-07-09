Woman Wanted for Running Over Grandchild Arrested in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman wanted for the death of her grandchild has been arrested in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police say Lisa Tesch, 51, is accused of running over her 1-year-old grandchild at a motel in Jeffersonville, Indiana back on June 16th.

The grandchild died of their injuries.

LMPD says detectives in Indiana and Kentucky had been working together to find Tesch, who had been on the run for just under a month. Tesch, along with a family member named Joshua David, were found on Glendora Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tesch and David were taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Lisa Tesch is being held by LMPD, as of Saturday morning.