Listen Live
Local News

Woman Wanted for Running Over Grandchild Arrested in Kentucky

Published on July 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman wanted for the death of her grandchild has been arrested in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police say Lisa Tesch, 51, is accused of running over her 1-year-old grandchild at a motel in Jeffersonville, Indiana back on June 16th.

The grandchild died of their injuries.

LMPD says detectives in Indiana and Kentucky had been working together to find Tesch, who had been on the run for just under a month. Tesch, along with a family member named Joshua David, were found on Glendora Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tesch and David were taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Lisa Tesch is being held by LMPD, as of Saturday morning.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close