One Man Killed, Another Injured in Friday Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one man was killed, and another was hurt, in a car crash Friday night.

Indy Metro Police think a driver was speeding down North Keystone Avenue in a pickup truck when he ran a red light, crossed the center lane, and ended up driving the wrong way.

The southbound pickup truck then crashed into two northbound cars. One of those drivers died at the scene. A man who had been in the other northbound car was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

After the crash, the pickup driver left the scene, but was soon caught by police. They later learned that he had a suspended license.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash. If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD crash investigators at 317-327-6549, or contact Crime Stoppers.