Free Speech Remains Intact

It is no secret that the Democratic Party has made efforts to eliminate their conservative opponent’s free speech rights on social media.

On July 4th, a judge of the federal District Court has issued a Preliminary Injunction prohibiting further collusion. So, the government cannot tell various social media platforms who to censor. Doing that clearly violates people’s first amendment right to free speech.

This started with a lawsuit brought against the Biden Administration by the states of Louisiana and Missouri. They accused Biden and his administration of silencing their political opponents. The evidence seems to be there.

Opposition to COVID-19 vaccines; opposition to COVID-19 masking and lockdowns; opposition to the lab-leak theory of COVID-19; opposition to the validity of the 2020 election; opposition to President Biden’s policies; statements that the Hunter Biden laptop story was true; and opposition to policies of the government officials in power. All were suppressed. That was unacceptable, and it was a direct attack on American’s right to free speech.

In terms of who wins the case It is quite telling that each example or category of suppressed speech was conservative. This targeted suppression of conservatism is a perfect example of discrimination in political speech. American citizens have the right to engage in free debate about the significant issues affecting the country, whether the Biden Administration like it or not.

This is a big win for free speech. Since this ruling was given by a district judge it will most likely be appealed.

