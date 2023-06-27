Cyndi Carrasco New UIndy Head Legal Counsel, Will Oversee School Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Republican candidate for Marion County Prosecutor Cyndi Carrasco will take over as head legal advisor for the University of Indianapolis.

In a press release Tuesday, the university announced Carrasco will officially serve as Vice President and General Counsel. She begins work July 10th.

“As a longtime Hoosier, I’m proud to join one of the city and state’s landmark institutions,” Carrasco said in Tuesday’s statement, “this new role offers exciting opportunities to continue using my legal background in service to my community. I look forward to helping the University of Indianapolis advance its mission to educate and support the next generation of community leaders.”

As Vice President and General Counsel, Carrasco will represent UIndy in all legal matters and will serve as legal advisor to the school’s president, board of trustees, and senior administrators.

Carrasco will also oversee the school’s police department and human resources office.

“I am excited and eager to welcome Cynthia Carrasco to the University of Indianapolis community,” said Interim President Phil Terry in Tuesday’s statement, “her wealth of experience serving the state makes her the ideal candidate to represent Indianapolis’ namesake university. Both I and President-elect Dr. Tanuja Singh look forward to working with Cynthia.”

Carrasco challenged and failed to take the job of Marion County prosecutor last year, losing to Democrat Ryan Mears. She ran on campaign promises like keeping repeat violent offenders in jail and closing the “revolving door” of crime in Indianapolis.