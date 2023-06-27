Brownsburg Teacher’s License Revoked After Claims She Made Student Eat Vomit

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Former Brownsburg teacher Sara Seymour, who is accused of telling a student to eat his own vomit, had her teacher’s license revoked last week.

An Indiana Department of Education document obtained by WISH-TV says Indiana’s Secretary of Education Katie Jenner officially revoked Seymour’s license on June 20.

Seymour was charged in April with one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of failure to report.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, in February, the Brownsburg Community School Police reported that a student had been mistreated during lunch at Brown Elementary in Brownsburg.

After investigating, police found the teacher had allegedly told the child that if he vomited, he would be required to eat the vomit.

Another teacher, Julie Taylor, provided a tray for the child to vomit on. After he vomited, another teacher gave the child a spoon to eat the vomit.

“His cognitive disability is one where he is unable to recall certain events, such as this memory, which is why it was never reported. He was not able to recall that to tell his parent or a trusted adult,” Brownsburg Police Department Captain Jennifer Barrett said.

Seymour can petition to have her license reinstated in three years.