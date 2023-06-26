Disney Has Lost Nearly $900M At the Box Office in the Past Year

According to box office analyst Valliant Renegade, Disney’s last eight studio releases have cost the company nearly $900 million dollars in the past year.

“The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake and, more recently, ‘Elemental’ from Pixar studios are just the two latest entries in a long list over the last 12 months from the House of Mouse of box office disasters,” Renegade said.

Renegade tracked the losses of Disney’s last eight releases: “Lightyear,” (Pixar); “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios); “Strange World” (Disney Animation); “Black Panther,” “Wakanda Forever,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp; Quantumania,” “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3” (all from Marvel Studios); “The Little Mermaid,” (Walt Disney Studios); and “Elemental” (Pixar).

“Disney continues to miss the mark from every studio that they have,” Renegade says. “And they’re not even done yet for this year, because Lucasfilm is on the table up next with ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ and as of right now, that’s going to be ringing up yet another loss for the Walt Disney Company unless something radical changes.”

According to the analyst, Disney spent $2.75 billion on the films and took in $1.86 billion, for roughly “$890 million in losses on these last eight films in the aggregate.”