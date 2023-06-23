Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: The Fight of the Century

Billionaire tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have apparently agreed to step into the octagon for what could be the fight of the century.

While replying to a user discussing Meta’s plans to build a Twitter rival, Musk challenged the company’s founder to a “cage match” if he’s up for it. Zuckerberg replied to a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram and said, “Send me location,” which is a catchphrase used by retired MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Musk replied “Vegas Octagon,” a venue regularly used by the UFC.

UFC president Dana White on Thursday told TMZ Sports that he spoke with the billionaires about their social media beef this week and claimed that they’re “absolutely dead serious” about the fight.

“Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said ‘is he serious?'” White told the outlet. When the promoter reached out to Musk, the Tesla CEO said, “Yeah, I’m dead serious.”

White said that he has already begun planning the fight and didn’t hesitate to play up the excitement he expects it will create.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done,” he said. “It would break all pay-per-view records.”

So who are you putting your money on? In terms of size, Musk is a few inches taller than Zuckerberg. However, Zuckerberg has more experience as a fighter considering he started MMA training last year and even won gold and silver medals in his first jiu-jitsu tournament.