JMV on the Pacers’ 2023 NBA Draft

JMV, afternoon host from “The Fan,” joined Tony Katz this morning to discuss the Indiana Pacers’ draft decisions.

They started the night by trading back in the draft from the seventh pick to the eighth pick to draft Jarace Walker.

Walker is a wing out of Houston University. He brings a defensive presence that the Pacers need going forward.

In addition to drafting Walker with the eighth pick, they drafted three other players. They went on to draft Ben Shepherd of Belmont with the 26th pick in the first round. Later in the second round, they also drafted Mojave King from New Zealand and Isaiah Wong from Miami.

Walker and King should bring the defensive prowess that the Pacers were looking for coming into the draft. Shepherd and Wong bring more shooting to the roster.

