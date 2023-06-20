Small Helicopter Crashes In Northern Indiana Lake, No One Hurt

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — A small helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake on Monday.

The two-seat helicopter had two men on board at the time and crashed in a shallow part of the lake quickly sinking into about 10 feet of water shortly after 1:00 p.m. Cedar Lake is located near Hobart in Lake County.

Conservation officers say it’s lucky that the helicopter did not hit anyone who was boating on the lake at the time since it was a busy day on the lake.

“There were boats and jet skis going all over, it’s amazing it didn’t impact any of them,” said Alex Neel, a conversation officer with the Indiana DNR. “When you’re going to a call like that you always expect the worst. I think what happened today is the best-case scenario.”

Neel said that witnesses told investigators that they saw the two men inside the helicopter jump out right before it went into the water.

No one was hurt or killed, but the FAA and the NTSB are looking to figure out why the helicopter crashed.