“Animals and All That Jazz” Returns to the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week, you will once again be able to explore the Indianapolis Zoo while listening to jazz music.

The Zoo will kick off its Animals and All That Jazz shows for the year Thursday. This year marks the 36th concert season at the downtown attraction.

Every Thursday through August 3rd, you and your family/friends can see some of your favorite animals while jazz musicians from the Midwest perform live. Exhibits and rides will stay open until 7 p.m., and you can enjoy food and drinks whilst there.

Performances will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. under the Bicentennial Pavilion. And, you will not have to pay extra to enjoy this summer outing; all shows will be included with the price of Zoo admission.

Continue reading to see the full schedule and special menu items that will be offered each week.

2023 Performers and Unique Food Offerings:

June 15: The Cohen-Rutkowski Project featuring Sandy Lomax

Menu: Spanish style chicken and sausage dish with spring peas, fire roasted bell peppers and saffron rice.

June 22: Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective

Menu: Indiana smoked pork ribs, slowed cooked, falling off the bone with a house made BBQ sauce. Served with tater salad, watermelon and a crisp summer slaw.

June 29: The Gene Markiewicz Band!

Menu: Skewered Midwest beef, pork, chicken vegetables and Indiana corn grilled on an open wood burning fire. Served with a cool Brazilian chopped salad.

July 6: Jared Thompson and Premium Blend

Menu: 8oz grilled burgers with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese on a sesame seed bun or the classic bratwurst with caramelized onions on a brat bun. Both served with fries.

July 13: Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra

Menu: Smoked chicken drumsticks with Alabama’s infamous white BBQ sauce. Served with a sweet summer slaw and buttered corn.

July 20: Electric Violinist Cathy Morris and Friends

Menu: Grilled Asian marinated chicken with green onions. Served with steamed brown rice and a cool cucumber ginger salad.

July 27: Sean Imboden Group

Menu: Classic Creole rice dish with marinated chicken and smoked sausage, rice, Louisiana trinity vegetables & spices all cooked over an open fire.

August 3: Monika Herzig Acoustic Project

Menu: Chef’s south Texas pork carnitas served with hatch chili sauce, avocado, cabbage, red radish and cilantro on white corn or flour tortillas.

Get tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo here.