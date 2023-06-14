Next Wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Performers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The next wave of performers coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has been announced.

The first six acts were announced last week, with country singer Clint Black kicking off the series on July 28th. The next wave coming to the Free Stage will include STYX, Gin Blossoms, and more.

Continue reading for a current lineup schedule. New additions are those typed in bold text.

Current 2023 Summer Lineup:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28th

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30th (Showtimes at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Home Free – Sunday, July 30th

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2nd

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow – Thursday, August 3rd

STYX – Friday, August 4th

TobyMac – Sunday, August 6th

Gin Blossoms – Friday, August 11th

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12th

Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 16th

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18th

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 20th

*A note about THE TAYLOR PARTY: This is a “Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party.” Taylor Swift will NOT be performing on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.*

Most concerts will start at 7:30 p.m., and the State Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Performances are included with the price of admission to the State Fairgrounds.

