Several Businesses Damaged in Fire at Strip Mall in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind.–There was a fire at a strip mall in Lawrence Tuesday.
Firefighters say it happened just after 3 am on Pendleton Pike near 46th street and Post Road. They think the fire started in either Lawrence Liquors or Diamond Chips Lounge, which are side-by-side in the central part of the strip mall.
No one was hurt in the fire, but there was lots of damage as smoke and fire reached every business in the strip mall, which includes a cake shop, a pet supply store, and two restaurants.
Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused the fire.
