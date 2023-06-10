IMPD: Three Kids Hurt in Separate Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Three children in the Indianapolis area were hurt in separate shootings Friday. Thankfully, all of the injured children survived.

Indy Metro Police were first called to North Tuxedo Street Friday afternoon. There, they found an injured 13-year-old, who was taken to Riley Hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

IMPD now says a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this shooting. They think kids were handling a gun when it fired, hitting the 13-year-old.

A second incident occurred on Brenton Street Friday evening. Officers say an 8-year-old child was taken to Riley Hospital and is in stable condition. At this time, IMPD thinks the child accidentally shot himself/herself.

Later Friday night, officers were called to South Post Road, where they found a third juvenile victim. The 11-year-old girl was said to be “awake and breathing.”

She is currently in critical condition. IMPD thinks this shooting was also an accident.

If you have guns in the house, you are encouraged to keep them securely stored. Check out other safe firearm practices here.