Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: At Least Two People Hurt in Crash on Indy’s South Side

Published on June 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crash at Southport Road and East Street

Source: WISH-TV 

INDIANAPOLIS–At least two people are injured because of a crash on the south side of Indianapolis. One of them has serious injuries.

Just before 6 am, IMPD says they were called to the crash that happened at the intersection of S. East Street and Southport Road. That’s about two miles east of U.S. 31.

“At this time preliminary information leads officers to believe a vehicle traveling southbound went left of center and struck a vehicle in the northbound lanes,” said IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook in a Monday morning news release.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close