IMPD: At Least Two People Hurt in Crash on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–At least two people are injured because of a crash on the south side of Indianapolis. One of them has serious injuries.

Just before 6 am, IMPD says they were called to the crash that happened at the intersection of S. East Street and Southport Road. That’s about two miles east of U.S. 31.

“At this time preliminary information leads officers to believe a vehicle traveling southbound went left of center and struck a vehicle in the northbound lanes,” said IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook in a Monday morning news release.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.