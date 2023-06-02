Judge: Man Accused of Killing IMPD Officer Can Pursue an Insanity Defense

INDIANAPOLIS–A Marion County judge is allowing the man accused of killing Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath to pursue an insanity defense.

Police think it was Elliahs Dorsey who shot and killed Leath during a domestic violence call in April 2020.

In a pre-trial conference Friday, Dorsey filed a motion for an insanity defense. He claims he was suffering from mental illness when he shot and killed Officer Leath.

“I think it’s a joke,” said Jennifer Leath, Officer Breann Leath’s mother.

“Do you agree with their decision as a matter of strategy for your defense in presenting insanity as a defense,” said Judge Mark Stoner during that conference.

“Yes, judge,” said Dorsey in response to the judge. Dorsey was in a suit and tie.

Dorsey’s trial had been set to start in September but is now scheduled to begin Feb. 12, 2024. Stoner has elected to bring in two independent psychologists to evaluate Dorsey to determine if he can use the insanity defense at trial.

“It’s just frustrating because we want justice for my daughter. I mean, it’s not fair. It’s not fair for her. It’s not fair for anybody. Her son lost his mom,” Leath said.

Jennifer Leath says both her and the rest of the family are leaning on faith to get them through this difficult time.

“Without that I don’t know where we would be because Jesus is really keeping us afloat at this moment,” Leath said.