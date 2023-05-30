Six Hurt in Interstate Crash

ORLAND, Ind. — Six people were hurt in a two-car crash on I-80/90 Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were called to mile-marker 136 near Orland, where they found two cars that had been in a head-on crash. One of the cars was on fire.

All six people involved were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals. Two had needed tourniquets at the scene, as State Police say they had been “bleeding severely.”

Officers think 37-year-old Samuel Afagbedzi was headed west in a Lexus when he fell asleep and crossed the median into the eastbound lanes. They say he then crashed into an eastbound car, driven by 58-year-old Gary Kohl.

Kohl’s car went off the road and caught fire. Three other people were inside at the time, but good Samaritans made sure that all four got out before the car became engulfed. Thankfully, they were all wearing seatbelts, as were Afagbedzi and his passenger.

Traffic on both sides of the interstate was disrupted for about three hours. State Police are still investigating.