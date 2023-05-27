One Dies, One Injured in Lawrence Shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One man has died, and another is in the hospital, after a shooting in Lawrence early Friday evening.

Officers were called to Louisville Drive, at an apartment complex near Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike, a few minutes before 6 p.m. There, they found two men who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Neither man has been identified, and it is still not entirely clear what happened.