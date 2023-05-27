Listen Live
Local News

One Dies, One Injured in Lawrence Shooting

Published on May 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One man has died, and another is in the hospital, after a shooting in Lawrence early Friday evening.

Officers were called to Louisville Drive, at an apartment complex near Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike, a few minutes before 6 p.m.  There, they found two men who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene.  The other was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Neither man has been identified, and it is still not entirely clear what happened.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close