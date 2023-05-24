Former Officer Arrested for Tampering with Evidence

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A former Lebanon Police officer has been arrested, after police say he tampered with evidence.

Officer Nicholas Reynolds was arrested Wednesday. He was taken to the Boone County Jail on charges including Obstruction of Justice and Official Misconduct, but he was released after bail was posted in his name.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office began looking into Reynolds on behalf of the Lebanon Police Department. During the course of this investigation, they came to believe that he committed a crime while searching for a suspect.

Police think Reynolds was trying to find a wanted suspect in an attic, but during this search, he cut security camera wires, affecting the evidence.

It is still not entirely clear why he “manipulated” the evidence. The Sheriff’s Office did not name the suspect Reynolds was hoping to find.