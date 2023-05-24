Actor Adam Driver to Wave Green Flag to Start Indy 500

Listen Live
Published on May 24, 2023

SPEEDWAY, Ind.— Actor Adam Driver has been named the honorary starter for Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500. That means he’ll wave the green flag at the start of the race.

He grew up in Mishawaka outside South Bend, became a U.S. Marine after the September 11 terror attacks, and enrolled at the University of Indianapolis before graduating from Julliard.

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans. Adam is not only a star recognized across the world but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

Driver’s many film credits include Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and “White Noise,” Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” to name a few. He is widely known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Driver also appeared as a series regular on HBO’s “Girls,” and is a three-time host on “Saturday Night Live.”

