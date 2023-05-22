Indiana Trooper OK After Shooting at Gas Station on East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.
The trooper is OK, said a tweet from Sgt. John Perrine, a spokesman for state police.
Perrine at the crime scene said that the trooper was approaching a man wanted in an investigation when the two got into a fight and the man ran. That’s when shots were exchanged between the trooper and the man, and the man was hit. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Perrine says a tourniquet was applied to the man shot immediately after the shooting.
Investigators also have recovered a gun.
Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired and a “gunshot scene unsafe” at 5 p.m. Monday at 7805 Brooksville Road. That’s a Speedway gas station and convenience store located southeast of the interchange for I-465.
