Tony Katz 2023 Indy 500 Cigar Picks!

Check out Tony’s cigar recommendations for the 2023 Indy 500 race this year!
- Asylum Physco – Premier Arms in Brownsburg
- Cavalier Cigars With Series Elegantes – Maduro on Main in Fortville
- Buffalo Ten Maduro – Cigar Haven in Fishers, Indiana
- A.J. Fernandez New World Dorado – Smoker’s Choice in Brownsburg
- La Galera Maduro – Mister B’s Cigar Box In Avon
- Knuckle Sandwich – Blend Bar Cigar in Indianapolis
- 1502 Cigars Aniversario 10 – Final Third Cigar & Whiskey Lounge in Ingles
Tony breaks them all down for you below!
