The Government Does not Trust Parents

The government refuses to acknowledge the fact that parents know more about their children than teachers do.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona tweeted that, “Teachers know what is best for their kids because they are with them every day. We must trust teachers.”

First off, teachers are not with students every day. They are with them Monday through Friday for about nine months. They miss the summers and weekends.

Teachers’ relationships with students should not be like a parent’s relationship with their child. Teachers have one job, and that is to teach. It is not their job to care for their students outside of that aspect. Teachers should teach, and parents should raise their children how they want.

It seemed the absurd tweets would come to an end, but Tom Hoyt, a representative from New Hampshire, had an email blow up on Twitter.

In a response to a resident of New Hampshire asking him to pass Senate Bill 272, a bill that would have required teachers to tell parents if their child is questioning or part of the LGBTQ community. In his response he said “do you know why children’s results tanked during covid? Their parents were incompetent teachers. Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You’re clearly no professional.”

Parents have the right to know what is going on in their child’s life. What do test scores have to do with parents wanting to know about what their child is telling their teacher about their sexuality? Also, teachers still taught students during COVID. Teachers are still the ones responsible for those test scores, not parents.

When it all seemed over Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, had another tweet on the subject.

He was responding to an upset New Jersey resident who said that schools should not withhold information from parents.

Governor Murphy responded saying, “Sorry, but requiring school staff to “out” LGBTQ+ students to their parents is wrong. Coming out is a personal decision. We won’t allow government-mandated “outing” that puts the health of our young people at risk.”

Since when are children more important than parents? Since when do children get to decide what is best for them medically? Why are we allowing children who are not even allowed to get a tattoo without parental consent to decide their medical future?

Make it make sense.

