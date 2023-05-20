One Man Dies in Saturday Morning Fire

*Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the homeowner had been taken to the hospital.*

INDIANAPOLIS — One man and “several” pets died during a house fire Saturday morning.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to Timberline Drive around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home in flames and learned that someone was still inside, trapped.

While they were able to control the fire about an hour later, they were not able to save the trapped individual, who has not yet been identified. Firefighters say he was the 50-year-old son of the homeowner.

The homeowner survived and was treated at the scene by “neighbors, IFD Victims Assistance and the IFD Chaplain,” according to an IFD Facebook post. She had lived in the home for more than 20 years.

It is not clear what started the blaze. WISH TV reports that multiple people reported hearing a “loud boom.”

No firefighters were hurt.