IMPD: 16-Year-Old Shot on Indy’s West Side, Has Minor Injuries

INDIANAPOLIS–A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says they were called to Laclede Street around 6:30 on a report of a shooting. That’s in a neighborhood off of Washington Street, west of Holt Road, and a few blocks north of Stout Field.

When the officers arrived, they found the teenager with minor injuries.

“The victim is not being transported for medical treatment,” said IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook in a news release Friday morning.

IMPD is searching for suspects. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).