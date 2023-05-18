Why is Hillary Clinton not being Investigated?

The Durham Report has piled more evidence onto a well-known fact. Hillary Clinton is as corrupt as they come.

The Durham Report stated that in July 2016, the FBI received a Russian intelligence analysis that alleged Clinton’s campaign created a way to divert attention away from “her use of a private email server.”

Clinton’s plan was to create a scandal between her political opponent Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The Durham Report reads they created the scandal, “by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

The CIA thought the information was enough to take to Barrack Obama, Joe Biden, and FBI Director James Comey.

The FBI, with a lack of evidence, opened an investigation into Trump faster than the Road Runner runs the 100-meter dash, yet, despite having word from the CIA, they never opened an investigation into Hillary Clinton.

The FBI completely ignored the information they were given. How can people trust the FBI if they do not follow the law?

It is disgusting how they never once even took a glance at Clinton.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the information released in the Durham Report, click the link below.