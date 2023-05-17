Career Criminal Gets 20 Years after Victim Fights Back

INDIANAPOLIS — A career criminal tried to rob a car dealership in Indianapolis last year, but was caught after a victim fought back. Now, he’s been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jeffery Fleshood already had six convictions for crimes including residential entry, burglary, and resisting law enforcement. In October 2021, he tried his hand at robbery again.

This time his target was a car dealership on Washington Street. Before getting to the dealership, he called ahead pretending to be interested in buying a truck.

When Fleshood got to the dealership that afternoon, he drew a pistol on one of the workers. The victim got on his knees with his hands in the air. Fleshood shoved the gun into the man’s back then tried to zip-tie his hands together.

That’s when the worker fought back.

They wrestled over the gun, exchanging blows. Fleshood used his fits and the gun to strike the worker, leaving cuts, brusies, and broke the man’s tooth.

But the worker got a hold of the gun. He called 911 and Fleshood ran away, leaving a zip-ties scattered throughout the street. IMPD caught him on Southeastern and Arsenal Avenue.

Wednesday, Fleshood was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.