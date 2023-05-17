Community Grieves After High-School Student Dies Tuesday

WHITELAND, Ind. – A Whiteland Community High School student has died after drowning in the pool during a Physical Education class Tuesday.

According to the Johnson County Coroner, the girl was only 15 years old. Her exact cause of death should be determined after a medical examination Wednesday.

The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation sent a message in which they acknowledged the sadness and confusion that many in the community are feeling. They encouraged students who are struggling to contact/meet with counselors.

Whiteland Community High School classes will also be canceled Wednesday. Some of the school’s available resources can be found here.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you can contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.

Find mental health professionals around the state area here.

Read the entire message from the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation here:

Dear Clark-Pleasant Community,

We are writing to follow up on the tragic accident that occurred today at Whiteland Community High School that resulted in a drowning in the pool during physical education class. Despite the efforts of our staff and emergency responders, the student has passed away. The specific cause and circumstances surrounding this tragedy are not yet known, and a thorough investigation will take place.

Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with [the student’s] family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We understand that this news is profoundly upsetting for our entire school community, and we are here to support our students, staff, and families as we grieve together.

Our behavioral health team is working with our students and staff to ensure our entire school family is supported. Our school corporation has resources available to anyone in need and we are here to assist with any situation. Please know that counselors will be available to meet with students and staff now and in the coming days. If your child needs assistance dealing with this death, please contact a counselor. As this news is being reported via news outlets it is important that parents debrief these situations at home with your child. To help you navigate these difficult conversations at home, you can visit the resource linked below.

Classes have been canceled for students at WCHS for Wednesday, May 17, 2023; staff will report to WCHS in order to plan for the students’ return on Thursday. When school resumes on Thursday we will have significant resources available to help our students and staff process this difficult loss.

While all other schools in the district will be in session on Wednesday, counselors will be available to provide support and assistance to our staff and students. In the meantime, we ask that we come together as a community to support one another during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools