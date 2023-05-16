Penguin Protector Wins Indianapolis Prize

LONDON, England — The 2023 Indianapolis Prize – an international award given by the Indianapolis Zoological Society – has gone to a man known for protecting penguins.

Dr. Pablo Borboroglu “has spent more than three decades studying penguins and leading conservation efforts across four continents,” according to a press release. He believes that protecting penguins and, by extension, oceans, is essential to protecting the human way of life as well.

He is the president of the Global Penguin Society and co-founder of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Penguin Specialist Group, among other efforts.

In addition to the notoriety of this prize, the South American scientist also received $250,000.

After being named the winner, he said, “Needing both land and sea, penguins face unprecedented threats… Through this award, we hope to inspire and encourage people around the world to take decisive action in safeguarding the environment.”

The Zoological Society clearly believes he can achieve his goals.

Dr. Rob Shumaker, President and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc., said, “He is a powerful, optimistic and expert voice for animal conservation and is extremely deserving of this year’s… Prize.”

Borboroglu and other conservationists will be honored at the Indianapolis Prize Gala this September.

Learn more about the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Penguin Specialist Group here. Learn more about the Global Penguin Society here.