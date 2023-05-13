Miles Bullish On Hybrid Tech Planned For IndyCar In 2024

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Sustainability has been a priority for the NTT IndyCar Series of late with the push for the series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to reduce its footprint on the environment.

Part of that push means innovation when it comes to the Indy cars themselves.

In 2024, the series plans to roll out new engine components that will incorporate a brand-new type of hybrid technology.

“There are plenty of racing series that use hybrids, but this is actual, real technology development,” said Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles. “The system isn’t taking someone’s battery and putting on the car and linking up with a hybrid motor and internal combustion. It’s real development.”

Miles said the series has been working with Honda and Chevrolet along with Ilmor Engineering in developing a new kind of energy recovery system (ERS) that will fuel a hybrid system along with a 2.2-liter V^ turbocharged engine.

The system will be capable of producing up to 150 horsepower while weighing less than 100 pounds and utilizing a low-voltage system.

Miles said that unit in all will give drivers more boost while being able to stay out longer between pit stops.

“It’ll be a great addition to IndyCar racing,” said Miles. “It’s going to give Indy cars the ability to have more time on track when they can have more boost and enhance the racing.”

Miles said the new system is still being developed and they have not seen in implemented on an actual Indy car yet. But he said they are confident it will be ready for the 2024 season.