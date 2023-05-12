Listen Live
Local News

Man Arrested After Police Get Anonymous Tip

Published on May 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have arrested a man they believe to be connected with a cartel after getting an anonymous tip.

Someone called crime stoppers and said that a man named Jesus Catalan was selling drugs at a warehouse in Whitestown.  The caller also said that Catalan might be working for the “Mexican Cartel.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they identified the suspect as Bernardo Catalan.  In investigating the man, they learned that he had a criminal history and had been deported in the past.

When he was pulled over for speeding Friday, he appeared to give officers a fake ID.  His Mexican Identification Card listed his first name as Jesus, and it also gave an incorrect date of birth.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was called to the scene.  He was taken to the Boone County Jail, where he is facing charges of False Government Identification and False Informing.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close