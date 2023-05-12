Man Arrested After Police Get Anonymous Tip

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have arrested a man they believe to be connected with a cartel after getting an anonymous tip.

Someone called crime stoppers and said that a man named Jesus Catalan was selling drugs at a warehouse in Whitestown. The caller also said that Catalan might be working for the “Mexican Cartel.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they identified the suspect as Bernardo Catalan. In investigating the man, they learned that he had a criminal history and had been deported in the past.

When he was pulled over for speeding Friday, he appeared to give officers a fake ID. His Mexican Identification Card listed his first name as Jesus, and it also gave an incorrect date of birth.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was called to the scene. He was taken to the Boone County Jail, where he is facing charges of False Government Identification and False Informing.