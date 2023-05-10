Listen Live
Local News

Arrest Made for March Apartment Fire

Published on May 10, 2023

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – We didn’t start the fire, but Shelly Barker probably did.

Nearly two months after an apartment fire on the west side of Indianapolis, police have arrested someone for Arson.

First responders were called to the Westlake Apartment Complex on March 17th, where they found a working apartment fire with entrapment.  Some residents had even jumped from the second floor of the building to escape the flames.

Soon, the Wayne Township Fire Department and other agencies began investigating.  Now, they say Shelly Barker has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Arson.

The full charges are: two counts of Arson Resulting in Bodily Injury, two counts of Arson Resulting in Damage to Property That Endangers Persons, and two counts of Arson Resulting in Damage to Property Under $5,000.

