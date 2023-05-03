This is where Indiana ranks among states with the biggest drug problems

National Prevention Week raises awareness of the importance of substance use and prevention. It is a time to discuss drug problems within our community. National Prevention Week is taking place from May 7–13, 2023.

There were more than 103,500 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending in November 2022. Drugs like fentanyl have become more widespread. In fact, the DEA seized the equivalent of more than 410 million lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022.

WalletHub released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems to highlight the areas that stand to be most affected.

This study compares the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

Where Does Indiana Rank for drug problems?

States with the Biggest Drug Problems 1. New Mexico 11. Tennessee 2. West Virginia 12. Indiana 3. District of Columbia 13. Alaska 4. Louisiana 14. Kentucky 5. Colorado 15. Wyoming 6. Missouri 16. Vermont 7. Arkansas 17. Mississippi 8. Nevada 18. Arizona 9. Oklahoma 19. Oregon 10. Michigan 20. Rhode Island

The Indiana Department of Health reports 41 people under the age of 24 died of an overdose in Marion County last year. In Hendricks County, two Avon High School have died of drug overdose since March. In Marion County, there were 67 overdose calls last year from more than 300 public, private and charter schools.

A nationwide survey by Myriad Genetics discovered that 77% of Americans admit to using at least one addicting behavior and/or unhealthy coping mechanism to deal with mental health issues.

Morgan Freas, a senior medical science liaison with Myriad Genetics stated, “Mental health and addiction often go hand-in-hand. Yet the stigma associated with admitting mental health challenges is often greater than escaping into substance or behavioral abuse.”

Find addiction treatment in Indiana by clicking on this link or call the Indiana Mental Health and Addiction Hotline 800-662-HELP (4357).