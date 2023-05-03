It is “Wimmin” Not “Women”

The University of Texas at Austin is- ridiculous. They have included the spelling “women” as “wimmin” in their school glossary.

The University wants to avoid the word “women” because it ends in “men.” They say that using the word “wimmin” makes conversation “easier.”

Is that not the most ridiculous thing you have ever heard?

They have other words in this glossary that are also designed to make conversation “easier.” Words like “graysexual” and “stud.”

On their website they say, “Having a common language for talking about and across difference is important for mutual understanding and partnership. The language of diversity is evolving and requires awareness, understanding, and skill. This glossary, though not exhaustive, is a tool to give you the words and meanings to help make conversations easier, respectful and empowering,”

Is using the word “wimmin” in place of “women” not disrespectful to women? Why is “women” a terrible word because it has “men” in it? It makes zero sense.

Tony Katz has more on this ridiculous story. Click the link below to hear his thoughts.