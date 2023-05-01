Human Remains Found by Hunter in Greene County Monday

SOLSBERRY, Ind. – Human remains were found in a field in rural Greene County Monday, says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Indiana State Police say the remains were found by a hunter in a field in Solsberry, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Bloomington.
State Police will be helping the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
If you have any information, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
