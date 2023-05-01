Listen Live
Human Remains Found by Hunter in Greene County Monday

Published on May 1, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

SOLSBERRY, Ind. – Human remains were found in a field in rural Greene County Monday, says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Indiana State Police say the remains were found by a hunter in a field in Solsberry, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Bloomington.

State Police will be helping the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

