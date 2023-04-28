Listen Live
“Captain America” Visits Patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Published on April 28, 2023

Captain America Visits Kids

Source: Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS–Captain America visited patients at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on Friday, which was National Superhero Day.

Okay, it wasn’t the actual Captain America, but it was an appearance the patients still appreciated.

Captain America is the alter ego of Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a pulmonologist at Ascension St. Vincent. He’s been visiting patients in costume for several years now.

Mitchell says, however, that the pediatric patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital “are his superheroes” because they show “heroic strength in the face of tough situations.”

As Captain America, Mitchell handed out superhero bed sheets and crib sheets that were donated by the nonprofit organization “Sheets From Home.”

“It’s very important to our Child Life Team to bring out-of-the-ordinary, very fun experiences to our pediatric patients. They say events like this bring a special moment of joy to the families regardless of their situation in the hospital,” said Brenna Ford, senior public relations specialist at Ascension St. Vincent.

