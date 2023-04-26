Man Faces Fraud Charges after Using Fake ID to Withdraw Money at Bank

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is facing fraud charges after employees at a Haubstadt bank suspected him of using a fake ID to withdraw money Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

According to a release made Wednesday, ISP troopers and officers from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fifth Third Bank in Haubstadt, a half hour north of Evansville, after employees said they suspected someone was attempting to withdraw funds fraudulently.

After arrival, officers located and identified the man as Joshua Cantrell, 40, of Indianapolis. Officers learned Cantrell allegedly used fake identification to withdraw money from an unauthorized account. Investigators also found Cantrell in possession of the THC vape cartridge.

Cantrell was taken into custody and was being held at the Gibson County Jail on bond. He also faces charges of identity deception, forgery, and possession of marijuana.

The amount of Cantrell’s bond was not available, and a preliminary hearing has not been set yet.