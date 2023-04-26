Human Sexuality Bill Hits Governor Holcomb’s Desk

House Bill 1608, a bill that would limit discussions of human sexuality in third grade classes and under, is on Governor Holcomb’s desk.

There have been some changes to the bill since it was originally proposed in February.

The biggest of the changes has to do with parents. Students no longer need parental consent to go by a different pronoun or name. Only parental notification is required.

Another amendment was made preventing the punishment of teachers for not using a student’s preferred pronoun or name due to a religious position.

If Governor Holcomb was to sign House Bill 1608 it would go into effect on July 1, 2023. He has already signed two bills into law this month related to transgenders.

Senate Bill 480 was signed into law on April 5th, which prohibits physicians and other practitioners from providing gender-affirming care to minors, and House Bill 1569 was signed into law on April 20th, which restricts Department of Corrections provision of gender therapy. \

Tony Katz was out today. He is currently at the border, so Craig Collins filled in today. To hear his thoughts on the human sexuality bill, click the link below.