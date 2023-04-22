Patients Pull Plane to Honor Life of Carmel Boy

INDIANAPOLIS--16 patients from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and other staff members at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis pulled a 24-ton plane 15 feet Saturday afternoon at the Republic Airways Hangar.

It was all for the Republic Airways Plane Pull, which honors the life of Tyler Frenzel. Frenzel, who lived in Carmel, died at the age of 9 in 2004 while battling leukemia. His family says they wanted to continue Tyler’s passion for donating to pediatric patients in Indiana through the Plane Pull.

“We had 16 children here today who have all been treated at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at some point in their lives. Some of them weren’t able to walk, some of them weren’t able to breathe, but they’re all here today showing unity and strength and honoring Tyler’s memory to pull this airplane,” said Meg Zakrzewski, Vice President at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

All of the money Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital receives from the Plane Pull will go towards the new Women and Children’s Tower. Zakrzewski says that tower is an important expansion of maternal, infant, and pediatric care in Indiana.

Last year, the Republic Airways Plane Pull donated $100,000 to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Tony Dingle joined the Kids Pull team. He has a rare kidney disease that requires regular doctor’s appointments, and said he felt really strong pulling an airplane with other kids who were once very sick.

“It felt so cool. I had a very very fun time pulling it, especially because I think it weighs 5 tons or more. One kid was in a wheelchair and seeing him in action was the most magnificent thing I’ve seen in my life,” said Dingle.

Among the other participants was Indycar driver Pato O’Ward.