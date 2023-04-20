Mayor Hogsett: “I’ll Be Damned If We Aren’t Going to Do Everything We Can”

INDIANAPOLIS — He calls recent violent crime cases the effect of a “faucet of guns” and a “marketplace of death.” The mayor of Indianapolis has had enough.

“I may not have the ability to shut off the faucet of guns that pour into Indianapolis, but I’ll be damned if we aren’t going to do everything we can to identify, to arrest, and to punish those participating in this illicit marketplace of death,” Mayor Joe Hogsett in a Thursday press conference.

Mayor Hogsett says it’s still too early to tell if the police shooting that happened on North Post Road Thursday was the result of someone getting a gun illegally, but he says it’s an all-too-common theme in violent crime throughout the city.

Two Indianapolis Metro Police officers were shot during a shootout with a man who led them on a short chase. That man was killed. Both officers are expected to recover.

Hogsett says he’s already called United States Attorney Zachary Myers for federal help with recent cases of violent crime, “in that call, I asked him for the full support of the Department of Justice, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Our entire city must commit itself to stopping the mindless menace of gun violence. It is my hope that these individuals, these worst of the worst offenders, will be removed from our streets – short circuiting the cycle of violence that has gripped our nation.”

If you know anything about any recent crime in Indianapolis, give IMPD or Crime Stoppers a call.

Mayor Hogsett is running for re-election, seeking a third term as mayor of the Circle City.