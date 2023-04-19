Rural King Thief Wanted by Kokomo Police

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are hunting down a thief who stole from a Rural King by swapping out price tags.

The Kokomo Police Department says they responded to a report of the theft on the evening of April 7th, but it actually happened March 1st.

The suspect swapped out the UPC code stickers on four Hobart welders which cost about a thousand dollars each, with a total stolen amounting to $4,400. Investigators learned that their suspect did this same trick to steal from other Rural Kings across the state between February and March.

Surveillance footage showed that the suspect is a white male, between 5’7” to 5’10” with a husky build, and multiple tattoos from his face down to his arms. Police say that the suspect was also seen with a white female who 40’s to early 50’s with brown hair and thin build.

The suspects drive a mid 90s gold Toyota Camry or Geo Prizm.

Kokomo Police ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip. You can also send tips through the Tip411 app or the “Kokomo PD” app or by texting TIPKPD, then a space, then your tip, and send it to 847411.