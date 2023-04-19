EPA: No Contaminants Of Concern In Air From Richmond Fire

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is releasing the results of air testing after a fire in Richmond. They say there are no longer any contaminants of concern in the air.

The blaze at the plastic processing facility happened over a week ago, but the evacuation order for the immediate area surrounding it was not lifted until Sunday.

The agency is going to continue its 24-hour air monitoring and will post validated air sample results as they get them.

In addition to air monitoring, also collected debris from the fire to test for contaminants.

Testing confirmed that some of the debris contained asbestos.

The EPA says they are offering to safely remove debris from people’s yards.