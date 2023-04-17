Person Killed in Shooting on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis at around 6:30 Monday morning on Emerson Avenue near a gas station.

That is also between the 34th and 38th streets.

“Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to Methodist hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook in a news release Monday morning.

Police are trying to find the shooter.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.