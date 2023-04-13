Wednesday Shooting at McCormick Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — On Wednesday evening, there was a shooting at McCormick Park in southeast Fort Wayne.
According to reports, one person died, and three others got hurt. Two men and one woman were injured. The police received a call about the shooting at around 6:43 p.m.
By then, the three men who were hurt had already gone to the hospital. One of them died later. We don’t know how the other three victims are doing.
The shooting happened during a memorial event at the park. The event was to remember a family member. The police are still investigating.
